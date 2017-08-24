Toronto is getting a creme brulee cafe

Today I learned that "crème brûlée" isn't the only flavour of crème brûlée.

A new dessert cafe is set to open in Toronto this weekend, bringing with it everything from home-made ice cream and Liège waffles to adorable hand-crafted macarons.

At its core though, this is a shop that does crème brûlée unlike anyone else in the city.

Craque De Creme, which opens with a soft launch at Bathurst and St. Clair this Friday, will have 13 different types of gourmet crème brûlée on the menu – three of them alcoholic and one of them vegan.

If flavours like "honey lavender," "bourbon butterscotch" and "Pandan Coconut" pique your interest, you can taste them for yourself at the soft opening on Aug. 25.