This Week on DineSafe: Dr. Laffa, Spring Sushi, Loga's Corner, Against The Grain

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. A number of spots did, however, land conditional passes, including one of the city's best destinations for falafel and shawarma, Dr. Laffa.
See which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: September 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: September 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Dr. Laffa (3021 Bathurst St.)
- Inspected on: September 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.