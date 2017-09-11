Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Dr. Laffa, Spring Sushi, Loga's Corner, Against The Grain

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. A number of spots did, however, land conditional passes, including one of the city's best destinations for falafel and shawarma, Dr. Laffa. 

See which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors on DineSafe this week.

Loga's Corner (216 Close Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Against The Grain (125 Queens Quay East)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Caldense Bakery (3497 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rocco's Plum Tomato (1068 Islington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sakawa Coffee (867 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Spring Sushi (10 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Dr. Laffa (3021 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: September 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

