This Week on DineSafe: Dr. Laffa, Spring Sushi, Loga's Corner, Against The Grain

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. A number of spots did, however, land conditional passes, including one of the city's best destinations for falafel and shawarma, Dr. Laffa.

See which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors on DineSafe this week.

Inspected on: September 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Against The Grain (125 Queens Quay East)

Inspected on: September 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caldense Bakery (3497 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sakawa Coffee (867 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Spring Sushi (10 Dundas St. East)

Inspected on: September 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.