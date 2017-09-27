The Impossible Burger is coming to Toronto

Vegan and vegetarian burgers are all the rage in Toronto right now. There's even an entire restaurant dedicated to the meatless delight in the form of the recently opened Planta Burger.

In a bit of good timing, now Toronto is going to get a chance to taste what's widely considered the world's juiciest meatless burger, dubbed the Impossible Burger, at this year's first annual EDIT festival.

The burger touches down in Toronto on September 30 and can be sampled at the festival's Kitchen Lab from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This meat-less wonder was created by Impossible Foods and is made from all-natural ingredients such as wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes.

What really sets it apart, however, is the addition of heme. This is what makes the burger smell, sizzle, bleed, and taste meaty.

The Impossible Burger was last seen at the annual Vegan Food and Drink Festival where attendees couldn't get enough of it. It drew big lineups throughout the event, so make sure to arrive early if you want to get a chance to try it this time around.