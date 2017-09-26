EDIT is Toronto's newest festival you don't want to miss

Toronto's first-ever EDIT Festival takes over the old Lever Ponds Detergent Factory at the bottom of the DVP for 10 days starting this Thursday. It's undoubtedly the city's most ambitious new festival and one you really don't want to miss.

Running from September 28 to October 8, the Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology promises to be a futuristic playground that will not only allow us to explore a unique Toronto space but will be a whirlwind of 50 exhibits, 125 speakers and 40 workshops.

It's 10 days of imagining the world as a better place, and here's what you need to know about it.

The Factory

The abandoned soap factory has been closed for eight years, but teams of people have come together to transform four floors of the old Unilever building into a fully functioning and safe event space able to handle 100,000 visitors.

Tickets

There are a variety of ways to take in EDIT, so it's kind of a like a choose your own adventure. There's a single day pass for every day at $15 ($10 for students), which gets you in and around the factory and some talks and exhibits. The Multi-day pass starts at $39 and gets you unlimited visits for the entire fest. Parking passes are $20 per day.

Big name guests

Bruce Mau, David Suzuki, Richard Florida, Emily Haines, Iam Campeau of a Tribe Called Red, and punk queen Odile Decq are just some of the speakers who will talk about various social, environmental and global issues. There are talks about all kinds of topics happening every day.

Opening night party

The event that will kick the festival into high gear happens September 28 and tickets for the big night are $85. The party is basically a sneak preview of what’s to come and will allow everyone to explore the space. There'll also be food, drinks and live shows.

Exhibits

There are too many noteworthy exhibits to list here, but some of the standouts are the massive Prosperity for All photo exhibit, the Spectra interactive light show, a drone zone and the futuristic Mickey Mouse house.

Food

Food plays a significant role in the festival with the Bug Snacks food day and celeb chef Bob Blumer's free Feeding the 5000 event on October 8. There'll also be a beer garden out front from Ace Hill and Food Dudes truck for replenishment. Fast Company will also be here talking about the Future of Food.

The EDIT Festival runs from September 28 to October 8.