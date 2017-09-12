The goth latte has arrived in Toronto

Toronto restaurants are still scrambling to add charcoal to their menus to ride the wave of summer's most popular food trend, which now it looks like it might continue right into the fall.

Jimmy's Coffee just launched an activated charcoal-infused latte at all six of its locations – and as one might expect, it's highly 'grammable.

The company previewed its "goth latte" on Instagram Monday, describing it as "an all natural detoxifying latte made with activated charcoal, maple syrup and almond milk."

Much like goth ice cream, which swept Toronto this summer, goth lattes have already existed for at least half-a-year. Jimmy's is simply pulling an iHalo Krunch by bringing an already-buzzworthy product to the local market.

It's still dubious that it's "detoxifying" or boasts any health benefits at all, but with a base of almond milk and natural maple syrup, it seems safer than most other things that could be described as a "drink for dark souls."

Emo-kids can pick up goth lattes at any Jimmy's Coffee location in Toronto starting today. It pairs well with Brand New's Deja Entendu and literally anything by The Used.