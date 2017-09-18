Eat & Drink
Fall food festival

The top 5 food festivals in Toronto this fall

Fall food festivals in Toronto will help you stock up for the upcoming colder months with gourmet foods, lots of chocolate, and beer. Embrace your inner squirrel and burrow into winter with these major, multi-day food events.

  • Festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • NoshFest
      October 9
      NoshFest
      Knishes, hot smoked meat sandwiches, bagels with shmear and lox... This is Toronto's Jewish food festival, which also features a vendor marketplace.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    • Cask Days Beer Festival
      October 20-22
      Cask Days Beer Festival
      The cask-conditioned beer fest returns this year with over 400 beers and ciders served for three days at the Brick Works. This year, New York City has been chosen as the featured regional beer producer.
      Evergreen Brickworks
    • Canada's Baking and Sweets Show
      October 28
      Canada's Baking and Sweets Show
      What might be North America's biggest baking and sweets event, this show takes you on a gourmet grand tour of the most delectable and toothache-worthy trends in the world of baking and beyond.
      International Centre
    • Toronto Chocolate Festival
      November 1-30
      Toronto Chocolate Festival
      The Toronto Chocolate Festival celebrates its 12th Anniversary this year. There are chocolate-themed events happening all over the city for the entire month including the Chocolympics and the Chocolate Ball. 
      Multiple Venues
    • Gourmet Food & Wine Expo
      November 16-19
      Gourmet Food & Wine Expo
      This is a four-day event showing off products from global wine producers as well as importers, exporters, bakers, confectioners, butchers, caterers and restaurants.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
