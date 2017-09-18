The top 5 food festivals in Toronto this fall

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Fall food festivals in Toronto will help you stock up for the upcoming colder months with gourmet foods, lots of chocolate, and beer. Embrace your inner squirrel and burrow into winter with these major, multi-day food events.
The cask-conditioned beer fest returns this year with over 400 beers and ciders served for three days at the Brick Works. This year, New York City has been chosen as the featured regional beer producer.
The Toronto Chocolate Festival celebrates its 12th Anniversary this year. There are chocolate-themed events happening all over the city for the entire month including the Chocolympics and the Chocolate Ball.