The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is about to open in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New details have emerged about the launch date for one of Toronto's most highly-anticipated restaurant openings this year: the Cheesecake Factory at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

We already knew that the popular American restaurant was coming to Canada (praise Cheesus!) but not until today did the public learn that it will officially open this November.

A brand new Instagram account called @thecheesecakefactoryca tipped us off a few hours ago when it posted the photo below with the caption "Just hold on, we’re coming for you, Canada…"

That's a Drake reference, if you're new to life. Drake loves The Cheesecake Factory.

Toronto's very own outpost of the chain will be sprawled over 10,400 square feet, have two covered patios, and feature the same 250 item menu (plus more than 50 cheesecakes and desserts) as its U.S. counterparts, according to Yorkdale.

An exact opening date has yet to be released, but today's news means that Toronto is now less than two months away from having a restaurant that sells "glamburgers." Cheers to that.

