Amazon to launch home delivery of groceries in Toronto

Imagine a place where everything is from Amazon, including the food in your fridge. Now that can become a reality as the retail giant sets its sights on taking over the grocery business in Toronto.

Prime Now is Amazon's Prime membership rapid-fire delivery service that hopes to make going to the traditional grocery store a thing of the past by promising a two-hour window for delivery.

This is good news for Whole Foods lovers since it will be sourcing its food from the recently acquired chain in the Toronto area.

The service is set to launch this November, but Amazon has already started lowering prices at the Whole Foods around the city.