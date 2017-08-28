Eat & Drink
whole foods lower prices

Whole Foods just lowered prices at all Toronto stores

Bougies rejoice! Whole Foods has dropped their prices at all Toronto locations and some of them are big.

Today the company was officially acquired by Amazon and in keeping with the e-commerce giant's promise, the organic grocery chain immediately lowered its prices by almost 50 per cent on some items.

Signs around the Toronto stores in Yorkville, Yonge and Sheppard and Bayview Avenue now list the former Whole Foods' 365 Everyday Value prices and the new Amazon prices, with items like the coveted organic avocado dropping from $2.25 to $1.49 each.

Customers can expect to find bulk goods, conventional and organic bananas, tilapia, lean ground beef and wild caught salmon are cheaper, to name a few.

