Toronto is finally getting a Seinfeld cafe

The show about nothing will finally find a home in Toronto. After last year's Seinfeld bar fall-out, it looks like the city's finally getting the Seinfeld experience it's waited so long for.

The Seinfeld-themed pop-up happening at the Field Trip Cafe will feature drinks and food (think big salads) inspired by the show.

Field Trip is creating the Seinfeld experience from August 18 to 20, with artist Jenni Klonteig, so it'll also include lots of local art for you to enjoy and buy.

Earlier this year, D-Beatstro held a Seinfeld marathon with vegan black and white cookies and calzones.