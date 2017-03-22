Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
seinfeld toronto

Seinfeld big salads and black and white cookies coming to Toronto

Toronto might never get a bona fide Seinfeld pop-up bar, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to hang out with Jerry and the gang right here in the city.

If you missed Jerry Seinfeld's recent gig at the Sony Centre and are too chicken to try your hand at Seinfeld trivia, you might want to head to this more laid back event at D-Beatstro.

The vegan restaurant and venue will serve up a Seinfeld-themed dinner on March 29, featuring series favourites such as big salads, calzones, soup and black and white cookies.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and an hour later, D-Beatstro will start playing episodes of the now-classic sitcom.

D-Beatstro regularly marathons TV shows. Last year, it created vegan Krusty burgers and Flaming Moes for a Simpsons extravaganza and it's also screened Bob's Burgers, the OC, Buffy and the X-Files in the past. 

Jeff Hitchcock

