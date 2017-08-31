Toronto roti lovers are not happy

It's not a good time to be a roti lover in Toronto. Two of the city's long time favourite roti purveyors are currently closed but for different reasons.

Queen West mainstay Gandhi has signs up on their storefront announcing they're closed for renovations with no reopening date yet forthcoming.

But a closer look at the window reveals a dreaded red DineSafe card, the result of being shut down by local food inspection police back on August 15.

DineSafe cites a long list of infractions including employees failing to wash hands, dirty washrooms, insect infestations, inadequate pest control, improper food safety procedures and more. Yikes!

Meanwhile, over in Bloorcourt, longtime roti stalwart Pam's Roti has closed its doors.

Apparently owners of their building are moving in and opening a Greek cafe and pastry place called Filosophy. Get it?

Pam's had planned to move to a storefront just west on Bloor but that fell through so she's looking for somewhere else.

Roti seekers, of course, are not totally out of luck for their next roti fix. Toronto still has plenty of great options.