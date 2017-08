Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Japanese cheese tart purveyor Pablo opens near Bay and Dundas tomorrow, and will give away tarts to those who show up early and offer them some Instagram love.

Something called Hoja, which sounds like it's going to be a Taiwanese spot, will be opening at 615 Bloor St. W., in Koreatown, which was formerly UMJI/Thumbs Up Restaurant. It's currently looking to hire a "bubble tea bartender."

Jamaican jerk joint Ackee Tree will be opening a new location at 372 Queen St. E., (by Parliament) any day now.

Healthy fast-casual take-out spot Hopscotch is opening another location, this time at 224 Queen St. W., (at McCaul) in the former Battered Fish space.

Sichuan Kungfu Fish, which already has one location in Richmond Hill, will soon be opening a second at 4188 Finch Ave. W. in Scarborough.

Closed

Other news