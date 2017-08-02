Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo toronto open

The LCBO just did something that will make Toronto happy

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you forget to buy booze before Simcoe Day, don't fret because you can just mosey on over to the LCBO this holiday Monday.

That's because 460 LCBO stores will remain open across the province, including most locations in Toronto. A representative from the LCBO confirms that only six stores in the city will be closed.

These include locations that usually shut down on weekends, such the ones in First Canadian Place and Royal Bank Plaza. 

Since Simcoe Day is not a statutory holiday according to the Retail Business Holidays Act, liquor stores can stay open. 

In most cases, your local LCBO should be open on Monday, but you can confirm by checking the store locator online. The six outposts that'll be closed are at:

  • First Canadian Place
  • Royal Bank Plaza
  • Hudson Bay Centre
  • Eglinton and Avenue Road
  • East York Town Centre
  • Centennial Plaza 

The Beer Store will follow suit by keeping many of its locations across the province open on Simcoe Day. But, don't forget, there's also plenty of places to get craft beer on holiday Mondays in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Jamaalism

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Tim Hortons officially ups prices and Toronto gets emotional

The LCBO just did something that will make Toronto happy

Mill Street Brewery is now making gin

Tim Hortons is raising its prices and Toronto is freaking out

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for July

The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto

The Drake Hotel is opening a new bar and cafe

Vancouver pub empire Donnelly Group is taking over The Beaconsfield