The LCBO just did something that will make Toronto happy

If you forget to buy booze before Simcoe Day, don't fret because you can just mosey on over to the LCBO this holiday Monday.

That's because 460 LCBO stores will remain open across the province, including most locations in Toronto. A representative from the LCBO confirms that only six stores in the city will be closed.

These include locations that usually shut down on weekends, such the ones in First Canadian Place and Royal Bank Plaza.

Since Simcoe Day is not a statutory holiday according to the Retail Business Holidays Act, liquor stores can stay open.

In most cases, your local LCBO should be open on Monday, but you can confirm by checking the store locator online. The six outposts that'll be closed are at:

First Canadian Place

Royal Bank Plaza

Hudson Bay Centre

Eglinton and Avenue Road

East York Town Centre

Centennial Plaza

The Beer Store will follow suit by keeping many of its locations across the province open on Simcoe Day. But, don't forget, there's also plenty of places to get craft beer on holiday Mondays in Toronto.