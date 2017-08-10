High Park Brewery finally opening permanent location

Toronto's craft beer scene seems to be booming with breweries opening up all over the city. The east side might seem like it's dominating lately, but the there are always new spots popping up on the west side too.

High Park Brewery, for instance, announced earlier this week that it secured a permanent home that's not too far from the park it's named after.

It's located at 839 Runnymede Rd., and will hopefully be open by spring 2018, which means you might get to grab some Under the Sakura cherry blossom beer straight from the source.

High Park Brewery had previously been a contract brewer. While it's still in its early days, High Park Brewery's Ted Clark says the plan for the new space includes opening a taproom and bottle shop as well as serving some food.