cherry blossom beer toronto

Toronto brewery launches High Park cherry blossom beer

The High Park cherry blossoms are a big deal in Toronto. But if the crowds during the brief peak bloom period make you nervous, you can celebrate sakura season another way.

High Park Brewery just released Under the Sakura, a light wheat-based lager with a subtle cherry flavour.

"We wanted to create a unique and easy drinking lager to celebrate the spring cherry blossom festival in High Park and partnered with a Niagara cherry farmer to use locally grown cherries in our beer," say High Park Brewery co-founder Ted Clark in a news release.

The brewery started delivering its newest beer yesterday, and expects it to be available at bars - including 3030 Dundas West, Shakey's, Loons Pub, Pour Boy and the Only Cafe - later this week.

It seems like perfect timing too, because thanks to the warm weather, the sakura (cherry blossom trees) are blooming earlier than first expected. There might even be a beautiful show of flowers this weekend. 

Lead photo by

High Park Brewery

