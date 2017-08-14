10 epic sweet and savoury treats from Toronto's dessert fest
It was a busy weekend in Toronto, especially for those who like to eat. The Waterfront Night Market took over the Port Lands, Taste of the Danforth shut down the Danforth (of course), and Sweetery gave David Pecaut Square a sugar rush.
The annual dessert festival, in support of Second Harvest, brought out a slew of vendors to King West and despite the rain, kept folks happily munching on cookies, cakes, ice cream and much, much more.
Naturally, some vendors went all-out and fed crowds indulgent creations that looked particularly delicious on Instagram and other social media feeds.
Here's a sample of the epic treats on offer at Sweetery this year.
Wafelbar, a local food truck, took waffle ice cream sandwiches to the next level.
These cartoon-inspired macarons by chef Christopher Sui and DaanGo Cake Lab looked too adorable to eat.
Who can resist an ooey, gooey honey cheese tart, like this one from DaanGo Cake Lab?
As promised, Holy Cannoli dished out this donut-cannoli hybrid fried treat.
Chef Jay Choo made makniku, otherwise knows as the macaron burger.
Oh My Gori, which does Japanese shaved ice, kept attendees cool with its creations.
Activated charcoal made an appearance at the festival thanks to a collaboration between Christopher Sui and DaanGo Cake Lab.
Churros covered in all sorts of sauces were on offer thanks to Choco Churros.
Panda and bacon-topped cupcakes from Mengling Chen are always a good idea.
There were also savoury options available, like these tots covered with short ribs and fish from Toben.
