A donut cannoli hybrid is Toronto's newest baked treat

Toronto loves its hybrid foods and many in the city are willing to wait in long lines for mash-ups such as sushi burritos and doughnut cones.

The latest such item is the donnoli, or rather, the donut cannoli. Not to be confused with Boston cream or jelly donut (or various types of Italian donuts), this is apparently a whole new treat.

It comes courtesy of the popular Holy Cannoli and it'll be available tonight in limited quantities at tonight's Food Truck 'N Friday event.