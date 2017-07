Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

The highly anticipated Broadview Hotel has announced that it'll have its soft opening on July 27. The full dining experience will be up and running by end of summer.

Monga, a Taiwanese fried chicken joint, is taking over the former Kathi Roll Express space at 692 Yonge St.

Hoki Poke is opening up its second poke shop at 563 Yonge St. on July 10. All poke bowls and burritos are $5 off during the first week.

Something called Sugo Cafe will replace the short-lived Big Daddy's at 1281 Bloor St. W. (by Lansdowne) in Bloordale.

Closed

After 22 years, Parkdale dive bar Mezzrow’s closed on July 1. Rumour has it the rent skyrocketed without much warning.

Popular Leaside brunch spot Rosie's Kitchen has closed.

Other news