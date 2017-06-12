Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Sabai Sabai, Ryus Noodle Bar, The Fry, Morals Village, Tara Inn

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe popular Baldwin Street restaurant Ryus Noodle Bar got in trouble with city health inspectors after landing six infractions. While they may have fixed their yellow card status, the restaurant has since suffered a large fire which leaves it closed. 

Discover what other spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Fionn MacCool's (235 Bloor St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tortilla Flats (458 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Ryus Noodle Bar (33 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Morals Village (436 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Tara Inn (2609 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
The Gem (1159 Davenport Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Baldwin Village restaurants devastated following huge fire

23 epic eats from Toronto's first ever BBQ Festival

This Week on DineSafe: Sabai Sabai, Ryus Noodle Bar, The Fry, Morals Village, Tara Inn

The top 10 bakeries in Markham

The top 10 organic food delivery options in Toronto

The top 22 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 Polish bakeries in Toronto

The top 10 beer festivals in Toronto this summer