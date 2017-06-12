This Week on DineSafe: Sabai Sabai, Ryus Noodle Bar, The Fry, Morals Village, Tara Inn

This week on DineSafe popular Baldwin Street restaurant Ryus Noodle Bar got in trouble with city health inspectors after landing six infractions. While they may have fixed their yellow card status, the restaurant has since suffered a large fire which leaves it closed.

Discover what other spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: June 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tortilla Flats (458 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: June 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Ryus Noodle Bar (33 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: June 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Morals Village (436 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: June 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: June 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Tara Inn (2609 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: June 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

The Gem (1159 Davenport Rd.)