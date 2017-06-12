This Week on DineSafe: Sabai Sabai, Ryus Noodle Bar, The Fry, Morals Village, Tara Inn

This week on DineSafe popular Baldwin Street restaurant Ryus Noodle Bar got in trouble with city health inspectors after landing six infractions. While they may have fixed their yellow card status, the restaurant has since suffered a large fire which leaves it closed.
Discover what other spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: June 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: June 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: June 6, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: June 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: June 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Tara Inn (2609 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: June 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
The Gem (1159 Davenport Rd.)
- Inspected on: June 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.