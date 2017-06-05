Eat & Drink
Union Station won't be hosting a summer market this year

Toronto's flush with outdoor food markets during the summer, but one of the city's most popular ones won't be returning this year.

Union Station's popular Union Summer market isn't happening thanks to the ongoing construction at this busy transportation hub. 

"Due to construction that will take place on the Sir John A. Macdonald plaza in the coming months, the team at Union will not be hosting Union Summer this year," reads a note on the Union Station website.

If you want to dine al fresco, you can always visit the nearby Adelaide Eats market at Adelaide Place (150 York St.).

Jesse Milns

