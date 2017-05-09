Farmers' markets in Toronto take place throughout the week, so you have no excuse not to head out to your nearest park or Green P to find some local produce.

Here's a breakdown of farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week.

MONDAY

50 Wabash Ave., 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This farmers' markets runs all year long in the park straddling Parkdale and Roncesvalles. When you visit, you'll find all sorts of produce, prepared food and other goodies.

TUESDAY

West Riverdale Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Head to the market in this east side park and stock up on fresh, seasonal produce and lots of locally produced foodstuffs.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Take an after work stroll through this popular park and visit the farmers' market, which focuses on organic and sustainable food, in the northwest corner by Dundas and Crawford.

June Rowlands Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This small market in midtown turns six this year and along with selling fresh produce and prepared food, it features free musical performances and sometimes, even free fitness classes.

East York Civic Centre, 8 a.m until 2 p.m.

Those who live and work near the East York Civic Centre can grab a fresh food feast at lunchtime, so move over unhealthy take out!

194 Park Lawn Rd., 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, the parking lot of the St. James Anglican Church fills up with vendors and entertainers who bring fresh produce and music to this Etobicoke community.

Toronto Botanical Gardens, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Walk through the gardens and then shop for fruits and veggies as well as prepared food and in the summertime, VQA wine.

WEDNESDAY

Nathan Phillips Square, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For those who work in and around the Financial District, this is the perfect spot to pick up a healthy lunch or fresh produce if you can't get to the grocery store until the weekend. There are usually food trucks on site too.

Greenwood Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This small market has moved to Greenwood Park for the season. Expect a selection of farm fresh meat and produce as well as a handful of local vendors with cheese, honey and prepared food.

Parking lot at Bloor and Lippincott, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It's easy to shop local in the Annex on Wednesday evenings thanks to this MyMarket-run farmers' market that pops up weekly in a small parking lot in the warmer months.

4709 Dundas St. W., 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Tours of this 1840s inn, which operates as a city-run museum, are free on market Wednesdays. Best of all, markets at Montgomery's run all year long, although they're outside only in the summertime.

Gould Street, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Summer school students and those craving greens around Yonge-Dundas Square will be happy to know that there's a farmers' market every Wednesday right in the heart of the Ryerson campus.

680 Annette St., 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Find VQA wines, artisan goods and prepared food from vendors like Maizal, When The Pig Came Home and Parkdale Sausage at this market in Baby Point.

University of Toronto Scarborough, 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

If you're tired of hitting up the caf or Timmies, staff, students and community members can visit the farmers' market that pops up on campus weekly from the end of May right until the beginning of October.

136 Yorkville Ave., 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Since it's in Yorkville, this outdoor pop-up is billed as a "high-end farmers' and artisan market," whatever that means. I guess you can expect even shinier apples and more upscale treats than your regular, run-of-the-mill market.

THURSDAY

Dufferin Grove Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Don't worry about dates, because this popular farmers' market runs all year round. At its summertime peak, you can find up to 30 vendors here as well as wood-fired pizza straight from the outdoor community oven.

Metro Hall, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those who work around King West get a new lunch place, with live entertainment, on Thursdays. This is also a great opportunity to stock up on healthy snacks if you ever feel peckish during the day.

East Lynn Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Find fresh veggies, fruit and locally sourced meat and prepared food as well as wine and live entertainment at this popular community market on Danforth East.

Mel Lastman Square, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is one of the few markets in the north end of the city, so take advantage of the opportunity to buy produce directly from farmers and don't forget to fill your reusable bags with local honey and baked goods too.

FRIDAY

1536 The Queensway, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Go shopping and afterwards, check out the farmers' market for fresh produce, eggs, honey and prepared food at this market in Etobicoke.

SATURDAY

Artscape Wychwood Barns, 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Visit this beautiful space on Christie just south of St. Clair West to shop for food year round. Depending on the week, this market attracts up to 1,500 visitors thanks to the assortment of farmers and vendors on site.

2960 Dundas St. W., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Head to the Junction Train Platform to find all sorts of vendors, including Manning Canning, Tawse Winery and Mnandi Pies at this popular market.

550 Bayview Ave., 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In the summer months, the Brick Works farmers' market opens at 8 a.m. You can find all sorts of vendors at this market including a large selection of meals made fresh on site.

St. Lawrence Market., 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

While the north market's under construction, visit the weekly farmers' market in the big tent at 125 The Esplanade just south of the market building. Come early because the good stuff sells fast.

Humber Bay Park West, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Get fresh food and amazing skyline views at this west end market, featuring hyper local vendors, such as the Cheese Boutique.

GO Parking Lot at 1865 Weston Rd., 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This market has been around for nearly 40 years and it runs from May to October every year. There's lots to eat here, including fruit, veggies and treats from CCs Creations and World of Cake Decorating.

Withrow Park, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A sizeable number of local vendors and farmers from around the Golden Horseshoe come to this Danforth-area market that also feature kids' activities and crafts each weekend. There's also a knife sharpener on site.

SUNDAY

Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m,

Expect lots of food, music and entertainment at this popular east side Farmers' Market that makes it worth it to get up early on Sundays.