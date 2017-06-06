Eat & Drink
Huge picnic and wine festival coming to Fort York

Festival season is heating up in Toronto, with a different food or music event nearly every weekend

The newest festival to enter the fray is the Rosé Picnic, happening at Fort York on Saturday, July 22 to celebrate this summery wine.

This isn't your average picnic in the park - tickets to this wine-infused extravaganza start at $65, but they apparently include a wine glass and a blanket. Food and wine costs extra, unless you buy a VIP package or pre-packed picnic basket.

Like the annual Diner en Blanc, the Rosé Picnic has a dress code: you need to wear pink or white to attend. 

