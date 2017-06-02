Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago

grilled donut toronto

You can now get grilled donuts in Toronto

Happy donut day Toronto! Hopefully you spent your Friday devouring fried dough rings, but if you didn't you can indulge at any time, considering this is a completely made up holiday! Everyday can be donut day if you want it to be.

Whenever you want to celebrate, there's a new treat in Toronto. It's a grilled hibiscus honey donut from La Palma.



The new restaurant from Campagnolo's Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison serves these donuts (along with lots of other baked treats) all week long. One will set you back $3. 

In case you're wondering, it tastes just like a regular donut.



blogTO

