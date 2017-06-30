The top 10 brunch restaurants for drinks in Toronto

Brunch restaurants for drinks in Toronto go above and beyond your standard preparations of mimosas and Caesars. While the classics are fine and dandy, a number of destinations around the city are stepping up their game and offering more novel takes on these brunch favourites.

Here are my picks the top brunch restaurants for drinks in Toronto.

Brunch is served daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this Dundas West restaurant. From 11 a.m. on you can sip on brunch cocktails like Italian mimosas with orange or grapefruit juice and watermelon mint julips.

The menu at this Bloordale mainstay is always changing but brunch here usually means fried egg sandwiches or omelettes. Don't forget to wash it all down with their Caesars served in pint glasses.

Found in the Junction Triangle is this culinary hub for food and drink enthusiasts. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and has four classic brunch cocktails on offer including a tequila cilantro Caesar.

This charming Riverside spot near Queen and Broadview is your destination for DIY mimosas. Make your own bubbly with a mini bottle of Henkell Trocken and side of orange juice.

Beers, ciders, wines and brunch cocktails are served alongside shashuka, roasted tomato omelettes, and egg scrambles at this Middle Eastern restaurant in the Canary District.

Here's another great Middle Eastern restaurant serving a delectable brunch with boozy drinks. Brunch is available on weekends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a must-try signature cocktail at the Annex restaurant is their Bitter Bubbie with gin, bitter bianco, vermouth and rhubarb.

Make your way to this a saloon-style pub on Danforth East for a brunch menu filled with eggs Benny, hash and breakfast burritos. There's also their signature Wren Caesaer with smoky citrus infused vodka to wash it all down.

If you're on the hunt for a great brunch and a deal on boozy morning drinks this Dundas West diner is your spot. $3 mimosas and $4 Caesars are on the menu daily.

Peameal eggs Benny, salmon rosti, and delectable French toast are top food offerings for brunch at this Leslieville spot. In addition to classic fare, they offer kale-infused Caesars (as well as a traditional option).

This cozy spot in the Annex offers their brunch menu on weekends only. Mimosas, Caseras and Florida Sunrises grace the drink menu and if you get any of the above with a Benny, you'll get $2 off your bill.