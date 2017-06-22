Eat & Drink
birthday cake toronto

Now you can get birthday cake waffles in Toronto

Birthday cake-flavoured goodies never seem to go out of style; who doesn't love a good funfetti chimney cone, soft serve-filled cone or cupcake

The latest birthday cake-inspired treat comes from Below Thirty2, a catering company run by a group of five women that lets you order liege-style waffles to private parties. They launched in May and have also appeared at food events, including last week's Taste of Toronto.

A post shared by Below Thirty2 (@belowthirty2) on

Each waffle comes dipped in chocolate and the birthday cake version gets topped with a funfetti cake crumble and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The waffles cost $7.50.

A post shared by Below Thirty2 (@belowthirty2) on

Below Thirty32's owners say they're testing the market this summer and hope to open a storefront in the future. 

Lead photo by

@belowthirty2

