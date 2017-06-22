Now you can get birthday cake waffles in Toronto
Birthday cake-flavoured goodies never seem to go out of style; who doesn't love a good funfetti chimney cone, soft serve-filled cone or cupcake?
The latest birthday cake-inspired treat comes from Below Thirty2, a catering company run by a group of five women that lets you order liege-style waffles to private parties. They launched in May and have also appeared at food events, including last week's Taste of Toronto.
Each waffle comes dipped in chocolate and the birthday cake version gets topped with a funfetti cake crumble and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The waffles cost $7.50.
Below Thirty32's owners say they're testing the market this summer and hope to open a storefront in the future.
Join the conversation Load comments