25 things to try at the annual Taste of Toronto
Toronto is currently experiencing a golden age when it comes to our already fabulous restaurant scene, and nothing proves that more than a trip to Taste of Toronto. Grant van Gameren took the Best in Taste Award and serves up octopus, chorizo and pork as well as avocado and shrimp dishes at his tent, but there's much more than that to taste.
Check out the highlights from this year's Taste of Toronto in this photo gallery.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments