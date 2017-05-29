Eat & Drink
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
416 snackbar caesar salad

Everyone is complaining about a Toronto restaurant's Caesar salad

Eat & Drink
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

At a time when it's never been more fashionable to express public outrage, even the most benign things can spawn controversies. Case in point: the Caesar salad at 416 Snack Bar.

I was tipped off to the frenetic storm brewing in response to this salad via the @chefgrantsoto parody Instagram account, which has become more and more entertaining as the Toronto food scene gets ever more ridiculous.

After Toronto journalist Rhiannon Russell posted a photo of the dish on Friday night, social media went into a tizzy about the apparent audacity of the restaurant to serve such athing without a knife and fork. 

The initial tweet isn't over the top, though it's dubious this particular salad speaks volumes about Toronto or its food scene. In any case, the response it sets off is what's fun to keep tabs on.

People are really upset about this salad, which is made all the more troubling by the fact that we should all be focusing on one thing: is Jaden Smith okay?

The award for most opportunistic response of the affair goes to Baro, who should probably seek out the definition of the word tact. 

That eventually met with a response from 416 Snack Bar, who thankfully didn't take the whole thing too seriously.

Meanwhile, plenty of other people weighed in with putatively witty remarks, like this one:

The requisite fatalism was also handily covered...

Even prominent Toronto restaurateurs and critics like Jen Agg and Chris Nuttall-Smith weighed in, with the latter gaining some amplification from New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells.

But the top tweet surely goes to this person, who wasn't having any of it!

Perhaps instead of railing against a quirky salad sold at a self-advertised snack bar that's always shunned cutlery, we might collectively spend some time wondering where in the world all this anger is coming from.

Lead photo by

Rhiannon Russell / Twitter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

This is what Toronto's first-ever Brunch Fest was like

Everyone is complaining about a Toronto restaurant's Caesar salad

Dangerous Dans has closed its doors after 18 years

The first PS Kensington of the season brings out big crowds

This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood