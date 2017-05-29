Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

The Four Seasons might be one of the swankiest hotels in Toronto, but not everyone's a fan of this luxurious Yorkville spot, including one Jaden Smith.

Will Smith's son, who's in town filming the teen flick Life In A Year with Cara Delevingne, fired off a series of tweets on Saturday, writing, "The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf."

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The actor, who's apparently vegan, said his pancakes were spiked with cheese.

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

Cafe Boulud does serve lemon ricotta hotcakes, but it's unclear if these were part of Smith's offensive breakfast dish.

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

After sharing his displeasure with the hotel's pancake, Smith also claimed he was kicked out of his room.

After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

Earlier on during Smith's stay in Toronto, he caused quite a stir when he tweeted, "I Need Someone Who Shoots Music Videos In Toronto This Is Your Shot."

Never a dull moment.