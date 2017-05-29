Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jaden smith toronto

Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Four Seasons might be one of the swankiest hotels in Toronto, but not everyone's a fan of this luxurious Yorkville spot, including one Jaden Smith. 

Will Smith's son, who's in town filming the teen flick Life In A Year with Cara Delevingne, fired off a series of tweets on Saturday, writing, "The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf."

The actor, who's apparently vegan, said his pancakes were spiked with cheese.

Cafe Boulud does serve lemon ricotta hotcakes, but it's unclear if these were part of Smith's offensive breakfast dish.

After sharing his displeasure with the hotel's pancake, Smith also claimed he was kicked out of his room.

Earlier on during Smith's stay in Toronto, he caused quite a stir when he tweeted, "I Need Someone Who Shoots Music Videos In Toronto This Is Your Shot."

Never a dull moment.

Lead photo by

@c.syresmith

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

This is what Toronto's first-ever Brunch Fest was like

Everyone is complaining about a Toronto restaurant's Caesar salad

Dangerous Dans has closed its doors after 18 years

The first PS Kensington of the season brings out big crowds

This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood