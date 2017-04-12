Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch festival toronto

Toronto is getting a brunch festival

Toronto is obsessed with brunch, so it makes sense we're about to get a brand new festival devoted to our favourite hybrid meal.

Brunch Fest will take over 99 Sudbury from May 26 to 28 and promises to feature all sorts of brunch-time staples, such as bagels, pancakes, eggs Benedict, bacon and of course, booze.

Bud Light Radler BRUNCH FEST Presented by @tastetoronto - May 26 - 28 @ 99 Sudbury #BrunchFestTO #BudLightRadler

A post shared by Brunch Fest (@thebrunchfest) on

Tickets ($9.95) for this festival go on sale April 19. Vendors include Lisa Marie, School and the Heirloom Food Truck

Like a good all-day breakfast place, this festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend. 

Jesse Milns

