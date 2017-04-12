Toronto is getting a brunch festival
Toronto is obsessed with brunch, so it makes sense we're about to get a brand new festival devoted to our favourite hybrid meal.
Brunch Fest will take over 99 Sudbury from May 26 to 28 and promises to feature all sorts of brunch-time staples, such as bagels, pancakes, eggs Benedict, bacon and of course, booze.
Tickets ($9.95) for this festival go on sale April 19. Vendors include Lisa Marie, School and the Heirloom Food Truck.
Like a good all-day breakfast place, this festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend.
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments