Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
takeout order toronto

Toronto customer defends gluttonous takeout order with note

Toronto has no shortage of delicious food options to pig out on, and one customer took advantage of this at Fresco's Fish & Chips in Kensington Market

After getting what seems like a perfectly reasonable number of mozzarella sticks, the customer felt they needed to explain their super cheesy order.

The customer wrote, "Yes, I meant to order 3 mozzarella sticks. Please don't judge me. I am having  a bad week and was so excited they were back on the menu :)"

Fresco's posted the receipt on their Instagram in praise of the comment and their very own mozza sticks. 

No judgement here! Here's hoping this person's day improved with the addition of mozza sticks!

Lead photo by

Fresco's Fish & Chips

