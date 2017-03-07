Toronto customer defends gluttonous takeout order with note
Toronto has no shortage of delicious food options to pig out on, and one customer took advantage of this at Fresco's Fish & Chips in Kensington Market.
After getting what seems like a perfectly reasonable number of mozzarella sticks, the customer felt they needed to explain their super cheesy order.
The customer wrote, "Yes, I meant to order 3 mozzarella sticks. Please don't judge me. I am having a bad week and was so excited they were back on the menu :)"
Fresco's posted the receipt on their Instagram in praise of the comment and their very own mozza sticks.
-someone's a fan of our mozza sticks (see comment) we have more than just fish! Hands up for all the mozza stick fans! #frescosfishandchips • • • #foodto #blogTO #kensingtonmarket #torontofoodie #fishandchips #dineTO #yelptoronto #tastetoronto #tripadvisor #hypetoronto #TorEats @to_finest @toronto_restaurantsff
No judgement here! Here's hoping this person's day improved with the addition of mozza sticks!
Join the conversation Load comments