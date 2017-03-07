Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pizza pizza toronto

Pizza Pizza is now vegan and gluten-free

You can always get vegan-friendly pies at Pizza Pizza, only you had to order them without cheese.

But today, the Toronto-based chain announced it'd be offering vegan cheese at each and every one of its orange-clad pizzerias.

According to a Pizza Pizza news release, the company's welcoming a "new dairy-free menu option that allows Canada's growing vegan community to customize their pizzas with a cheese-like product that respects the vegan diet.

Violife, owned in part by former NBA-er John Salley, will supply Pizza Pizza with its cheese-like product. Apparently, Salley and Pizza Pizza's chief marketing officer, Pat Finelli, met and started working on this project during last year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

Adding vegan options to the menu is a long-awaited offering that follows in the chain's much earlier roll-out of gluten-free crusts.

Now, those who eschew meat and gluten in Toronto have one more place to grab a slice. Plenty of local restaurants, including Magic Oven, Apiecalypse Now! and Za Pizzeria, all have vegan pizza options too.  

Ian Muttoo

