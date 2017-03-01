Eat & Drink
big feastival toronto

Jamie Oliver food festival releases Toronto lineup

Toronto's newest summer festival combines two of the city's favourite pastimes: eating and listening to music outside.

The Big Feastival, which originated in the U.K., also has some serious name recognition thanks to its celebrity founders Jamie Oliver and Blur bassist Alex James. 

From August 18 to 20, the Big Feastival will take over Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, about an hour north of the city.

This three-day, family-friendly, camping event released its lineup today and it includes well-known local chefs and artists. 

big feastival toronto

The headliners include Weezer and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals. The Strumbellas, Basia Bulat, Choir! Choir! Choir!, De La Soul, Dwayne Gretzky, Magic!, Tom Chaplin, Wintersleep and Fred Penner are also on tap.

On the food side, chefs such as Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile and Vikram Vij will also make an appearance.

Tickets go on sale today. A three-day pass for adults is going for $220 (including service fees). 

