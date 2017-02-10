Jamie Oliver’s food festival is coming to Toronto

The mother of all food festivals is coming to Toronto this summer when Jamie Oliver brings the Big Feastival across the pond from August 18 to 20.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and Blur bassist Alex James founded The Big Feastival in the U.K. back in 2011, and it's since grown to be one of the biggest food fests in the world.

Like other major festivals of its size, this one will take over the Burl's Creek grounds in Oro-Medonte, which is just over an hour away from the city and has the space required to host such an event.

Unlike festivals like WayHome, The Big Feastival is a family-friendly affair. It's supposed to highlight both music and food with a host of vendors, chef demonstrations and kid-friendly rides and activities as well as live bands and DJs.

Since it's at Burl's Creek, there will be camping available. At the U.K. edition, an adult camping ticket costs the Canadian equivalent of about $225. Kids 12 and under, however, are free. Final Toronto prices haven't been released yet.

Sure, this event might sound super bougie, but Toronto loves both its music and food festivals, so it could have some staying power here.