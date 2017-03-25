Eat & Drink
commodore toronto

The Commodore abruptly shuts down

Popular Parkdale seafood restaurant The Commodore abruptly shut down this week. Owners posted the news to their Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday citing an immediate and difficult decision "accelerated by some personal circumstances."

The small restaurant opened in 2015 to very favourable reviews. They were known for their seafood towers as well as their decadent brunch offering.

Customers were certainly caught off guard. Many had reservations lined up for the coming week and expressed their dismay on social media.

The official explanation by the restaurant blames the closure on the investment team. General Manager Jason Romanoff sent emails to those holding reservations informing them of the news.

Hector Vasquez

