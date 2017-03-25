The Commodore abruptly shuts down
Popular Parkdale seafood restaurant The Commodore abruptly shut down this week. Owners posted the news to their Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday citing an immediate and difficult decision "accelerated by some personal circumstances."
We regret to announce the closing of The Commodore effective immediately. This is a very difficult decision that has been accelerated by some personal circumstances. With the changes that are occurring, we simply couldn’t see a clear path to success while offering the same levels of quality and service. To our customers, vendors, staff and everyone involved with the restaurant, we just can’t thank you enough. This has been a challenging but great experience and we couldn’t have done it without you. We wish everyone the best and hope to cross paths with you again. Sincerely, The Commodore Family
The small restaurant opened in 2015 to very favourable reviews. They were known for their seafood towers as well as their decadent brunch offering.
Customers were certainly caught off guard. Many had reservations lined up for the coming week and expressed their dismay on social media.
Toronto needs more spots like @TheCommodoreBar, not less. Sad to hear they're closing. Loved that place. pic.twitter.com/3w0xIYMHfl— Chris Nuttall-Smith (@cnutsmith) March 24, 2017
The official explanation by the restaurant blames the closure on the investment team. General Manager Jason Romanoff sent emails to those holding reservations informing them of the news.
Super bummed that @TheCommodoreBar has closed. #Parkdale pic.twitter.com/OUQECdqJU3— Jason Wagar (@jasonwagar) March 24, 2017
Hector Vasquez
