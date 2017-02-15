8 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Toronto's a fickle city, especially when it comes to food. But if you want to make all your dreams come true and open (or take over) a bar or restaurant, there are lots of opportunities for you to get started thanks to these popular spots currently for sale.

Please note, however, that just because a restaurant's for sale, it does not mean it's closing. Regardless, here are eight restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto.

The original Butter Avenue is for sale, so take a look if you love French-style pastries. Rumour has it this bakery's opening another location downtown.

If you're a fan of street art, you'll like this restaurant and bar near Trinity Bellwoods Park in West Queen West. For $149,000, it can be yours.

This casual and extremely spacious cafe is located right at the corner of Church and Charles, it also has a big, sunny patio that's open in the summertime. It's going for a hefty $298,000.

Take over this newish Thai spot on College Street for $59,000. It's right by Kensington Market, so that's always a bonus.

There aren't too many place where you can grab an Indian-style burrito, except for TKRE. Now, this Yonge Street fast casual eatery is on the market for $129,000.

If you're craving brunch and a new business, consider this mod Gerrard Street East restaurant, which has a $129,000 price tag.

You'll find some of the best cookies in Toronto at this dessert place on Yonge Street. You can keep making them for $85,000.

This place is dedicated to serving up fresh, made-in-house pierogi with unique fillings and sauces. The restaurants now on the market for $149,000.