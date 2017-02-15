Eat & Drink
8 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Toronto's a fickle city, especially when it comes to food. But if you want to make all your dreams come true and open (or take over) a bar or restaurant, there are lots of opportunities for you to get started thanks to these popular spots currently for sale.

Please note, however, that just because a restaurant's for sale, it does not mean it's closing. Regardless, here are eight restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto.

Butter Avenue

The original Butter Avenue is for sale, so take a look if you love French-style pastries. Rumour has it this bakery's opening another location downtown. 

Come and Get It

If you're a fan of street art, you'll like this restaurant and bar near Trinity Bellwoods Park in West Queen West. For $149,000, it can be yours.

The Croissant Tree

This casual and extremely spacious cafe is located right at the corner of Church and Charles, it also has a big, sunny patio that's open in the summertime. It's going for a hefty $298,000.

Curry Love

Take over this newish Thai spot on College Street for $59,000. It's right by Kensington Market, so that's always a bonus.

The Kathi Roll Express

There aren't too many place where you can grab an Indian-style burrito, except for TKRE. Now, this Yonge Street fast casual eatery is on the market for $129,000.

Janie Jones

If you're craving brunch and a new business, consider this mod Gerrard Street East restaurant, which has a $129,000 price tag.

The Red Bench

You'll find some of the best cookies in Toronto at this dessert place on Yonge Street. You can keep making them for $85,000.

The Saucy Pierogi

This place is dedicated to serving up fresh, made-in-house pierogi with unique fillings and sauces. The restaurants now on the market for $149,000.

Janie Jones

