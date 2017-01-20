Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurant menu

Toronto restaurant changes menu after racism controversy

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last week, a Toronto restaurant in Koreatown made international headlines after its menu got lost in translation.

A Toronto diner posted a picture of what looks like the menu from Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu to Reddit. It showed that the restaurant offered various levels of spiciness in its dishes, ranging from extra spicy to white.

Some claimed this was racist, while others noted it was merely a poor translation. 

korean menuNow it looks like the menu's been changed — at least temporarily. 

Lead photo by

@AlleenMM

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto food events: ASEAN Feast, Winterlicious, Robbie Burns Day

Toronto restaurant changes menu after racism controversy

Toronto is getting a sugar shack this winter

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Mymy Chicken, Leela by Amaya, East of Brunswick

Huge crowd shows up for Shake Shack in Toronto

The top 10 events for Robbie Burns Day 2017 in Toronto

The top 10 fast food restaurants in Toronto

The top 10 bars for day drinking in Toronto