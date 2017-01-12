Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
menu toronto

International attention on Toronto after restaurant's menu called racist

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another day, another Reddit-induced scandal. Yesterday, Torontonians  debated whether or nor it was okay to wear leather and fur inside vegan and vegetarian restaurants

Today, a food-related quandary surfaced after a Redditor posted a photo of a menu, which revealed the non-spicy option at a local Korean restaurant - the small photo looks like it's from Koreatown spot Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

The menu presents customers with various spiciness levels for their food, ranging from extra spicy to white.

Naturally, the thread received lots of attention, and eventually the Daily Mail picked up the story with the headline, "Korean restaurant's menu goes viral for labelling its least spicy food 'white'… but do YOU think it's racist?"

Numerous commenters note that the menu's not racist because the original Korean word refers to non-spicy food rather than race or skin colour, an explanation that would make the whole uproar just a lot of hot air.

menu torontoRegardless, one thing most people can agree on is that Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu is delicious, especially at this time of the year.

Lead photo by

Twitter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

International attention on Toronto after restaurant's menu called racist

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Godspeed Brewery, Grey Gardens, Japanhako

Uproar over Canada Goose protest at Toronto restaurant

Here's what Weslodge's sky high restaurant in Dubai looks like

Origin restaurant closing its original location

Shake Shack is coming to Toronto

Starbucks is keeping its boozy Evenings menu in Toronto

20 restaurants to eat at during Winterlicious 2017