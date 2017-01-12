International attention on Toronto after restaurant's menu called racist

Another day, another Reddit-induced scandal. Yesterday, Torontonians debated whether or nor it was okay to wear leather and fur inside vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

Today, a food-related quandary surfaced after a Redditor posted a photo of a menu, which revealed the non-spicy option at a local Korean restaurant - the small photo looks like it's from Koreatown spot Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu.

The menu presents customers with various spiciness levels for their food, ranging from extra spicy to white.

Korean restaurant's menu goes viral for labelling its least spicy food 'white' https://t.co/mmVQCeugwF pic.twitter.com/TkqfPEb1Eb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 12, 2017

Naturally, the thread received lots of attention, and eventually the Daily Mail picked up the story with the headline, "Korean restaurant's menu goes viral for labelling its least spicy food 'white'… but do YOU think it's racist?"

Numerous commenters note that the menu's not racist because the original Korean word refers to non-spicy food rather than race or skin colour, an explanation that would make the whole uproar just a lot of hot air.

Regardless, one thing most people can agree on is that Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu is delicious, especially at this time of the year.