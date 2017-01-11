Uproar over Canada Goose protest at Toronto restaurant

Should you wear fur, leather, or perhaps a Canada Goose jacket inside a vegan or vegetarian restaurant? One Toronto YouTuber says no - and he's not afraid to share his ardent message with others.

YouTuber Veganut runs a self-described comedy and vegan activism account. Lately, he's been sharing videos of himself in local restaurants confronting patrons wearing fur-lined parkas.

In one video, posted on Jan. 3, Veganut approaches two people wearing Canada Goose inside Fresh - a popular vegetarian spot. He questions why they're there since they're clearly wearing fur. The diners say they can choose to eat wherever they want, including at a vegan-friendly establishment.

"You're allowed," says Veganut. "But you shouldn't be. That really offends a lot of people here who are respectful of the animals," he continues. The exchange gets quite heated and eventually, Fresh staff ask Veganut to stop harassing customers.

The video, which has more than 13,000 views, surfaced on /r/Toronto and has generated a significant number of comments from Redditors.

Demonstrations around Canada Goose have become much more commonplace in Toronto lately. Vegan activists protested the OVO and Canada Goose collaboration when it was released late last year.

And restaurants have also been the target of guerrilla-style protests. In September 2015, for instance, the group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) disrupted diners with its animal rights message at the Keg Mansion.