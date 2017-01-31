Eat & Drink
Nutella Day Toronto

16 ways to celebrate Nutella Day in Toronto

Nutella Day goes down this Sunday February 5. It's the one day of the year where consuming copious amounts of chocolate-hazelnut spread is not only welcomed but encouraged. Luckily for us there are plenty of Toronto bakeries, cafes and restaurants who can help us mark the occasion.

Here's where to satisfy your cravings for chocolate-hazelnut spread on Nutella Day in Toronto.

Cafe Con Leche

The cafe in the Junction Triangle will be serving up Nutella lattes as usual plus they're bringing back their Nutella cookies for the day.

CocoaLatte

The gelato bar and cafe on St. Clair West will be offering up an array of Nutella-spiked specialties including gelato, crepes, waffles, croissants, cookies, lattes and hot chocolate. 

Fugo Desserts

While ice cream may be their speciality this dessert spot located in Toronto's Little Tokyo will have Nutella hot drinks on offer all day.

G For Gelato

The gelato bar, cafe and pizzeria found at Adelaide and Jarvis will be celebrating with offerings of Nutella pizza, brownies and gelato.

Glory Hole Doughnuts

The Parkdale doughnut shop will be dishing out Nutella Bombs as their special doughnut of the day. It's a yeast risen doughnut filled with Nutella cream, topped with hazelnut glaze and finished with a chocolate drizzle and cinnamon.

Holy Chuck Burgers

One of Toronto's top burger purveyors will be celebrating the special day with 10% off all Nutella menu items. This includes funnel cakes, lollipops, doughnuts, milkshakes, fries and their Nutella topped burger.

Jelly Modern Doughnuts

This doughnut shop on College will be serving up Nutella doughnuts all weekend long.

Lamanna's Bakery

If you find yourself in Scarborough on Nutella Day make sure to visit this popular Italian bakery. Nutella doughnuts, cupcakes, cakes and pastries will be all be available along with a few surprise offerings.

Lisa Marie

The West Queen West restaurant will be serving up their delectable s'mores pancakes all day on Sunday. Yes, this means you can have breakfast for dinner.

Nutella Cafe

The devoted Nutella Cafe inside the Sobeys Urban Fresh at CityPlace is a must-visit for Nutella-centric celebrations. Expect to find a wide variety of pastries, buttery croissants, made-to-order crepes and more.

SanRemo Bakery

The Italian bakery in Etobicoke celebrates Nutella Day with an assortment of baked goods and lattes. Expect to find the bakeshop stocked with Nutella pizza, Nutella dipped doughnuts and Nutella filled lobster tails.

The Rolling Pin 

The bakery at Yonge and Lawrence is pulling out all the stops for World Nutella Day and serving up a ton of chocolate-hazelnut desserts. Look forward to Nutella cheesecakes, s'mores bars, doughnuts, cinnamon buns and more.

Tre Mari Bakery

The bakery in Corso Italia promises a full day packed with delicious Italian Nutella desserts. Fill up on PB & J Nutella cookies, banana Nutella muffins, sfoglia, doughnuts and cannoli. 

Tripl3 Baked

The Markham bakeshop will be celebrating a day early as they're closed on Sundays. Expect an assortment of Nutella filled meringue cookies, cookie dough bars, cupcakes, mini cheesecakes all available on February 4.

Von Doughnuts

Nutella crunch doughnuts will be available at the Danforth bakery. These will be loaded with a Nutella crunch filling, Nutella butter cream topping and finished with a chocolate hazelnut tuile.

WaffleU

The popular waffle shop in Maple will be dishing out Nutella, Kinder Surprise and Bueno topped liege waffles along with a Nutella milkshake to help you wash it down.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Nutella Cafe

