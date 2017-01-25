Eat & Drink
A Toronto brewery just created an Honest Ed's beer

Torontonians who weren't lucky enough to grab a piece of Honest Ed's memorabilia before the store closed on December 31 now have another chance to pay tribute to this landmark thanks to a local brewery.

Henderson Brewery has created a custom brew called "The End of Honesty" as part of its Ides brew series. Each month, it brings Toronto stories to life through a specialty beer.

Past Ides brews have included "Dear Toronto, You Suck, Love Vancouver" and "Poké Mango Find Yourself."

The End of Honesty is an "add junk lager" because the brewers added sugar bought from Honest Ed's to it. According to the website, it's "meant to be a cheap and cheerful, basic beer. One that Ed himself may have stocked on his shelves."

It's currently available in four-packs ($9.34) at the brewery on Sterling Road. 

Henderson Brewing

