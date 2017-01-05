5 outrageous takes on sushi in Toronto
Toronto restaurants are taking traditional sushi to new heights by mashing them up with some of your other favourite fast food items. From sushi rolls featuring your favourite sandwiches to sushi transformed into burritos, the sky is the limit when it comes to epic takes on a classic.
Here are my picks for the most over the top sushi creations you can eat in Toronto.
The Queen West sushi spot, Square Fish, is serving up doshi which is also referred to as - donut sushi. Two rings of sushi rice, the bottom one wrapped in cheese and deep-fried until crispy, sandwich a combination of traditional sushi ingredients.
The philly maki is a special off-the-menu item that can be found at the West Queen West sandwich shop, Sammich on Tuesdays. Sushi rice is wrapped in seaweed and stuffed with classic Philly cheese steak fillings.
Sushi burritos were one of the biggest food trends of 2016. From food trucks like Sushitto On The Road to store fronts like Pokito, there are plenty of places to get your fill of the handheld meal.
This past November the Little Tokyo restaurant Rolltation decided to go beyond sushi burritos and introduced a sushi cone. The menu item features raw salmon loaded into a traditional ice cream cone.
The rumours are true. You can finally get your hands on a sushi burger in Toronto courtesy of Su & Bu. Crispy fried rice buns are loaded with raw salmon and tuna and dressed with all your favourite sushi fixins.
Hector Vasquez at Square Fish
