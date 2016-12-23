The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto

The top new Indian restaurants in Toronto have to contend with a lot of old standbys that aren’t likely to fall out of favour soon. But with inventive menus including creations like butter chicken mac n’ cheese and paneer lasagna as well as reliable favourites like coconut shrimp, curry and tandoori done excellently, these new restaurants are making a name for themselves.

Here are my picks for the top new Indian restaurants in Toronto.

The same guys behind Pukka just down the road on St. Clair are also the people running Ji, a slightly more casual eatery that still serves Indian dishes but with some fusion twists like macaroni makhani and brisket poutine that edge the cuisine here into bar food. Local beers, great wines and cocktails like a tamarind margarita are also on offer.

Not veering too far from the beaten path of Toronto Indian food, this is chef Balwant Rathour’s first restaurant of his own after working for many years in other Indian kitchens. Mouthwatering and mildly spicy butter chicken is a winner, and coconut shrimp and mango lassi are other typical knockouts.

This Bay and College spot is good for a grab-and-go or eat-in experience, a long communal table in the middle of the colourful space. Paneer lasagna is on the menu along with your thali, which is served on a beautifully unique crescent-shaped copper dish.

This Scarborough joint uses their tandoor to cook some great breads and meats. They also do a creamy, luscious butter chicken, as well as saffron rice, samosas and spicy lamb vindaloo.

This new place combines Indian and Israeli cuisine with inventive dishes like pico flatbread sandwiches for lunch, quinoa salad and fluffy corn cakes.