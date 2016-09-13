10 takes on pumpkin spice treats in Toronto

It's officially pumpkin spice season in Toronto. As the weather cools, sweet and spicy orange-hued foods appear in stores throughout the city. You can of course guzzle pumpkin spice lattes, but there's always more to discover.

Here are my picks for where to find pumpkin spice treats in Toronto.

With locations on Dupont and The Queensway there's two options for pumpkin pie macarons from this boutique shop.

This popular Little Italy bakery is already well known for their homemade pop tarts and when fall rolls around they start introducing seasonal flavours like apple and pumpkin pie.

One of Toronto's hottest summer food trends is getting the pumpkin spice treatment thanks to this Queen West junk food purveyor. Your dreams of eating pumpkin spice cookie dough are now a reality.

Monster shakes are a must have at this Yonge & Eglinton shop. For fall you can sip on their pumpkin spice flavoured shake which is topped off with copious amounts of whipped cream and a donut.

This Etobicoke bakery already churns out some of the best donuts in Toronto, so as October hits you better sink your teeth into some pumpkin cheese stuffed donuts.

Those in Scarborough this fall should make sure to stop by this Italian bakery for a cream cheese filling stuffed pumpkin whoopie pie.

Just because things are starting to cool off in Toronto doesn't mean you can't still get your ice cream fix. The Annex shop has just introduced the pumpkin praline dream cone to the menu for a limited time.

Pumpkin spice cupcakes is just one of the many new menu items you can find at this Avenue and Lawrence bakeshop.

This Parkdale patisserie has some of the best baked treats in Toronto and for fall they have added pumpkin tarts to the menu.

This vegan shop boasting locations in Kensington Market and the Junction has reintroduced their very delicious pumpkin maple scones to the menu for fall.