Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pumpkin spice toronto

10 takes on pumpkin spice treats in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's officially pumpkin spice season in Toronto. As the weather cools, sweet and spicy orange-hued foods appear in stores throughout the city. You can of course guzzle pumpkin spice lattes, but there's always more to discover.

Here are my picks for where to find pumpkin spice treats in Toronto.

AG Macarons

With locations on Dupont and The Queensway there's two options for pumpkin pie macarons from this boutique shop.

Bake Shoppe

This popular Little Italy bakery is already well known for their homemade pop tarts and when fall rolls around they start introducing seasonal flavours like apple and pumpkin pie. 

Junked Food Co.

One of Toronto's hottest summer food trends is getting the pumpkin spice treatment thanks to this Queen West junk food purveyor. Your dreams of eating pumpkin spice cookie dough are now a reality.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

Monster shakes are a must have at this Yonge & Eglinton shop. For fall you can sip on their pumpkin spice flavoured shake which is topped off with copious amounts of whipped cream and a donut.

A post shared by SanRemo Bakery (@sanremobakery) on

SanRemo Bakery

This Etobicoke bakery already churns out some of the best donuts in Toronto, so as October hits you better sink your teeth into some pumpkin cheese stuffed donuts. 

Lamanna's Bakery

Those in Scarborough this fall should make sure to stop by this Italian bakery for a cream cheese filling stuffed pumpkin whoopie pie. 

Eva's Original Chimneys

Just because things are starting to cool off in Toronto doesn't mean you can't still get your ice cream fix. The Annex shop has just introduced the pumpkin praline dream cone to the menu for a limited time.

The Rolling Pin

Pumpkin spice cupcakes is just one of the many new menu items you can find at this Avenue and Lawrence bakeshop.

The Tempered Room

This Parkdale patisserie has some of the best baked treats in Toronto and for fall they have added pumpkin tarts to the menu.

A post shared by Bunner's Bake Shop (@bunner) on

Bunner's Bake Shop

This vegan shop boasting locations in Kensington Market and the Junction has reintroduced their very delicious pumpkin maple scones to the menu for fall. 

Lead photo by

AG Macarons

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto farmers' markets say they're not selling fake goods

10 takes on pumpkin spice treats in Toronto

The top 25 breakfast sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 places to grab a drink before a game at the ACC

These Toronto bars will be serving until 4am this weekend

Toronto food events: NoshFest, Feeding the 5,000, Free Sushi Burritos, Vegan Oktoberfest

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The top 50 burgers in Toronto