The top 23 nachos in Toronto by neighbourhood

Nachos are an all-time favourite when it comes to pub grub in Toronto. No matter if you like 'em with the classic combination of tortilla chips, cheese and salsa, or relish in the occasional creative spin, there's a platter of nachos to satisfy every taste in this city.

Here are my picks for the top nachos in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Beaches

Castro's Lounge on Queen East cooks up oven-baked nachos loaded with a special cheese blend, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacmole. They even offer the option to sub in Daiya cheese.

Bloor West Village

Bryden's claims to serve “The Best Damn Nachos." Here the plate is piled high with tri-coloured chips then loaded to the max with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, melted mozza and cheddar. Guac, salsa, and sour cream are included on the side.

Bloorcourt

Satisfy your nacho cravings at Tallboys with the TB Nachos, a mass of corn tortilla chips covered with cheese, salsa, roasted red peppers, and avocado crema.

Church Wellesley Village

At Hair Of The Dog, the nachos are constructed with house-made corn and flour tortilla chips piled with chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos, olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Corso Italia

Found under the pub grub section of the menu of Earlscourt BBQ, these smoky nachos are topped with cheese, salsa, sour cream and your choice of pork, chicken or brisket.

Danforth East

Morgans on the Danforth manages to make deliciously addictive nachos. Here the nachos start with a pile of hand-cut tortillas to which Monterey Jack is applied along with smoked veggie chili, sweet peppers, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Dundas West

The Dock Ellis skips the standard tortilla chips and instead uses crispy wontons for its nachos. They're layered with sausage, black beans, smoked mornay, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.

East York

The Nacho Libre Platter at Rally Sports Bar & Smokehouse starts with crispy corn tortillas and is layered with a blend of cheeses, beef chili, onions, jalapenos and olives. Pulled pork and guac' are extra, but sour cream and salsa are supplied on the side for dipping.

Financial District

Real Sports Bar naturally excels at pub staples, and the nachos are no exception. Here they're blanketed in a three-cheese blend, loaded with jalapenos and pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream.

Harbourfront

The Goodman Pub & Kitchen takes nachos to the next level by loading them with cheese, jalapenos, bell peppers, green onions, black olives, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and smashed avocado. If that's not enough, you can add grilled chicken, wild boar chilli, or pulled pork.

Junction

The chorizo nachos at Playa Cabana Cantina start with a base of fresh tortilla chips, to which they add a mix of pork and queso oaxaca.

King East

Scotland Yard does nachos a few different ways. Get tortillas smothered in monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, diced tomato and scallions and optional pulled pork, guacamole and chicken. While the Nachomari is a souped-up version with crispy calamari.

King West

Not only does Roxy on King boast pool tables and ping-pong but they also are serving up pub grub. On the menu you'll find their signatures nachos topped with mozzarella and cheddar, green onions, jalapenos, banana peppers and tomatoes. Sour cream is served on the side.

Koreatown

Tacos El Asador is a Latin American institution in this neighbourhood. A great start to a meal here is the nachos, a colourful combo of melted cheese, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, tomato and avocado over house-made tortilla chips.

Little Italy

Sneaky Dee's is famous for its Kings Crown, an oversized portion of corn tortillas covered with melted cheese, salsa roja, frijoles, ground beef, fresh veggies, jalapenos and dollops of guacamole and sour cream.

Queen West

The Fifth Pubhouse on Richmond are doing their nachos platter with chorizo, black beans, ancho crema, tomatillo, jalapeños and guacamole.

Riverside

The one-layer baker's tray nachos at Prohibition are a must-try. The dish starts with hand-cut corn tortillas smothered in a five cheese blend, house-smoked maple bourbon BBQ pulled pork, coriander, and pickled chillies.

Roncesvalles Village

Cardinal Rule builds its nachos on a base of corn chips and tops them with black beans, corn, a four-cheese blend and a choice of brisket, smoked chicken or a tofu-salsa.

Scarborough

The Mucho Nachos at Working Dog Saloon feature crisp nacho chips loaded with diced tomatoes, green onions, peppers and smothered in melted cheese. They also do a version with beef chilli.

St. Clair West

The list of botana at Tenoch includes the nachos con camaron featuring a medley of shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, cream and cheese over a base of corn tortillas.

West Queen West

The Dirty Nachos at Bar Fancy are doused with cheese sauce and sour cream, then topped with pickled onions, jalapeno rings, and shredded lettuce. Guacamole comes on the side.

Yonge & Dundas

Lou Dawg's does some pretty killer nachos smothered with cheese curds and a black bean and corn salad. Have them with the house-smoked brisket, pulled chicken, pulled pork or veggie chili, all served with jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Yorkville

Hemingway’s has been serving hungry patrons giant platters of nachos for decades. Chips are smothered with cheese, tomatoes, green onion, black olives, green peppers and jalapeño peppers. On the side you'll find guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.