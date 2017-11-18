The top 5 Jewish brunch in Toronto

Jewish brunch in Toronto doesn't feature any bacon, but you'll still leave the table satisfied and full. Bagels and lox is a menu staple, but the options don't end there. Look for eggs poached in simmering tomato sauce or fried with versht and onions.

Here are my picks for the top Jewish brunch in Toronto.

Serving up Jewish-style comfort foods since 1912, this restaurant on Lawrence Ave. West has over a century of experience serving chopped herring, falafel, and blitnzes. At breakfast, find eggs served with smoked salmon, nova lox platters, and hearty bowls of split pea soup.

The the first location of the popular chain in Canada can be found up in Thornhill. A must-try on their menu of classic Israeli brunch items is their halloumi shakshouka. Eggs are baked in a tomato sauce and topped with big hunks of squeaky cheese and spinach.

On Sundays, this cafe in Little Italy pulls out all the stops, serving up the "Bella! Did Ya Eat?" buffet. The feast includes challah french toast, latkes with sour cream and apple sauce, gefilte fish, smoked salmon, salads, and an assortment of sweets.

Brunch is served Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this Annex restaurant. Stuff your face with classic Jewish morning staples of versht and eggs, shakshouka, and falafel pita.

Nosh on challah layered with cream cheese and blueberry sauce, smoked meat hash, and bagels and schmear at any time of day at either one of Toronto's best deli locations.