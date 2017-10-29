The top 10 dessert spots for a first date in Toronto

Dessert on a first date in Toronto need not be the romantic finale. On the contrary, a sweet-centric meet up can be a great way to break the ice without committing to more than a couple hours of awkward conversation.

Here are my picks for the top dessert spots for a first date in Toronto.

Sweet dumplings, shaved ice, and toast slathered in condensed milk are favourites at this late night Taiwanese dessert house with locations in Chinatown and North York. The casual setting is ideal for a little one-on-one time.

If you want to treat your date to a big 'ol bowl of bingsu this Scarborough restaurant is your spot. This beautifully presented shaved ice dessert from Korea will not only visually impress, it's also tasty and can easily be shared between the two of you.

This late night haunt at Yonge & Bloor oozes romance. The dim lighting is the perfect atmosphere to get to know your date over rich cakes, seasonal pies and cheesecake no matter the time. No really, it's open 24 hours.

This popular Taiwanese chain located in North York is known for their pretty desserts served up in cute and dainty spaces. Bunny ears protrude from the chairs and desserts include matcha caramel smoothies, strawberry waffles, and hazelnut chocolate honey toasts.

Tucked away around the northeast corner of College and Manning is where you'll find this fun retro ice cream parlour. Spoil your date with scoops of ice cream, banana splits and out of this world milk shakes.

If you find yourself on a first date with a chocoholic, a visit to either their Distillery District or Queen West location is in order. This Montreal import is a chocolate-lover's heaven, so get ready to fill up on hot chocolate, chocolate pizzas, and of course fondue.

Boasting locations in Baldwin Village and on Queen West, this adorable gelato spot dishes out unique treats that you won't find anywhere else in Toronto. Excite your counterpart with ice cream bars, cookies, and Hong Kong milk tea-flavoured gelato.

Crepes are what's on the menu at this cafe in North York. In addition to this French specialty, there's also a ton of other desserts, coffee, and even ice cream to chow down on while you chat away.

Meet up IRL at this Taiwanese restaurant in Baldwin Village and bond over amazing waffles, cheesecake sundaes, and giant portions of honey toast.

Stay for dinner or skip straight to the delectable desserts at this culinary hub in the Junction Triangle. Here you can flirt over fresh pastries, banana cream pie, and and mini tubs of churned ice cream.