beer bar toronto

10 bars in Toronto you need to visit if you like beer

Brewpubs and bars and pubs with the biggest beer selection are obvious destinations for beer lovers but there are plenty of other Toronto bars with well-curated taps, bottles and tall cans that highlight craft brewers from Ontario and beyond.

Like beer? Here's a round-up of bars you need to try in Toronto.

Mulberry Bar

While this light-filled Bloorcourt bar has only two taps, it has a well-curated menu of highly drinkable bottled beer from Ontario, Quebec and Belgium.

The Greater Good

It's all about craft beer at this two-storey bar on Geary Avenue that also has video games and North of Brooklyn Pizza. Expect good things because it's by the folks behind Get Well

Northern Belle

There are six taps pouring both beer and cider at this Dundas West watering hole. But, this spot also has a sizeable bottle list with all sorts of options from Toronto, Quebec, B.C. and Belgium.

Lake Inez

Not only does this Little India restaurant have a stunning bar, complete with a stained glass mosaic of Kate Bush and Virginia Woolf, but it also has a bonkers beer list with mostly local brews on tap. 

The 47

This Bloordale local has a small, but well-curated and ever-changing beer list that highlights local brewers. Stop by for a few pints with friends and stay awhile. 

Eulalie's Corner Store

Pop by this Little India joint for a quick bite and drink. The draft list changes regularly, but expect a mix of bottles available from big name and beloved independent brewers.

Round the Horn

Head to this spot in Roncesvalles for a pint (or a tall can) from a local craft brewery. This place has a patio, a pinball machine and snacks, so you never really have to leave.

The Wren

Find this bar on Danforth East serving up southern-inspired pub grub. Wash your food down with some cold beer from the rotating tap list that features craft brewers from Toronto and across the province.

Wise Bar

This Bloorcourt bar is owned by a former Bellwoods Brewery staffer. It has a rotating draft list and an extensive selection of cans and bottles to choose from. The food menu is quite tiny because it's all about the booze here.

Bar Isabel

There are only six taps at this Little Italy hot spot, but it has bottles galore along with all sorts of styles represented. It also has a good cider selection, including some from Spain. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Greater Good. With files from Ben Johnson.

