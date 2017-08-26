10 AYCE restaurants in Toronto you need to try

When it comes to all you can eat, Toronto is well equipped to handle your cravings for unlimited sushi, Korean BBQ, or Indian food. But what if you're looking to gorge on something else?

Here are my picks for the top all you can eat options in Toronto that go above and beyond rainbow rolls and butter chicken.

Everyday



This Brazilian steakhouse with locations on Eglinton East and Adelaide West is your spot to be showered with chimichurri flank steak and parmesan fillet mignon for a set price of $48 Sunday to Thursday and $55 Friday and Saturday.

This massive Don Mills restaurant is a long-standing go-to for AYCE dining. Prices start at $15.95 for weekday lunches and $24.95 for weekday dinners, with a $4 surcharge on weekends. There's a Mongolian grill and a huge buffet spread so prepare to load up.

All you can eat dim sum is on the menu Monday to Thursday for $19.99 per person and Friday to Sunday $21.99 per person. There's over 100 dim items available at the Chinatown favourite so treat it like a marathon not a race.

Specific Days



AYCE mussels are a $19 special exclusively on Monday nights, except holidays, at this seafood restaurant in the Distillery District.

This Koreatown BBQ joint does two nights of AYCE feasting for $17. On Mondays it's AYCE wings and on Tuesdays you can get your fill of pulled pork.

AYCE grilled Portuguese-style fish is up for grabs at this Dundas West mainstay every Wednesday and Sunday. For $29 you get unlimited fish, soup and grilled pineapple.

Stuff yourself full of pierogi at this Annex hangout on Wednesday nights between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For $12.25, get unlimited refills on orders of potato and cheddar dumplings, pan-fried and served eight at a time with sour cream and fried onions.

Taco lovers rejoice! For just $10 on Sundays you can stuff your face with bottomless tacos. The College St. pub serving them up in chicken, beef and veggie versions.

On Sundays the College St. restaurant pulls out the stops for their signature Bella! Did Ya Eat? Jewish brunch buffet. The AYCE affair has over 50 items available including Montreal-style bages, fried potato latkes and cheese-filled blintzes all for $22.95.

The swanky Italian restaurant at Peter and Richmond does an upscale all you can eat Jazz Brunch every Sunday for $50 a person. Expect oysters, omelettes and eggs benny.