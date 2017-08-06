10 stores that sell British products in Toronto

Stores that sell British products in Toronto stock all those nostalgia-inducing items that take you right back to the old country. These are places where you can spend a little on sweets or you can blow all your shrapnel in a Harrod's-like shopping frenzy.

Here are my picks for the top stores that sell British products in Toronto.

Home decor mavens Bullet launched Empire, their whole shebang British shop in Riverside. Looking for a Doctor Who snow globe? Emma Bridgewater products? Dog head in heraldic dress on throw pillows? Pop into Empire, chum, and you'll find it all.

The Beaches chocolate shop has been a longtime go-to for British products. They've got most of the British chocolate bars and those wild Walker's crisp flavours.

This Roncesvalles Village candy store has been charming the neighbourhood for quite some time with its selection of British products - including wacky Walker's crisps flavours and Cadbury chocolate.

This candy shop on Mount Pleasant must have some fondness for the British Isles, because it's filled with overseas treats. Items from Marks and Spencer's, McVitie's, Cadbury and Walker are all available.

Imagine the candy store scene at the beginning of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. This Little Italy shop is something like that. They have a big selection of British sweets alongside their other treats.

This Cabbagetown store has a selection of English sweets, Dandelion and Burdock soda, wack and crack toffee, mushy peas and real Heinz beans next to a lot of Union Jack pillows, tissues, oven mitts and more.

If you're a fan of hard to find sweets, a visit to this Dundas West shop is in order. In addition to crazy cereals and soda flavours, they boast an entire British section in the back corner.

The Yonge & Bloor bulk shop goes beyond spices and nuts. They also carry a collection of British groceries and confections.

The speciality food and gift store near Bayview & Leaside has a variety of imported British products on offer. Tea, biscuits, candies and jams are among the groceries available both online and in store.

Make your way to Mississauga to find this shop filled with 'the best of Ireland and Britain'. Stock up on Digestives, Cadbury Fingers and fidget spinners with your favourite football team's logo.